It is expected coronavirus restrictions will stay in place for another four weeks after the initial June 21 ‘unlocking’ date.

Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.

The latest figures show 3 out of the 11 West Lindsey neighbourhoods saw an increase in infections in the latest seven-day period, the first week of June.

However, Gainsborough West saw a 25 per cent decrease in cases.

Overall, seven of the West Lindsey neighbourhoods have fewer than three cases.

So, as the country looks set to stay with some restrictions for another month, we reveal which West Lindsey neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between June 1 and June 8.

1. The Market Rasen and Brookenby neighbourhood has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 134%, from 29.5 to 68.9 per 100,000

2. Dunholme & Welton neighbourhoodhas seen rates of positive Covid cases rise from zero to 47.4 cases per 100,000 in a week

3. The Morton, Blyton & Scotter neighbourhood has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise from zero to 29.6 cases per 100,000

4. Gainsborough West neighbourhood has seen rates of positive Covid cases go down by 25% , from 37.5 to 28.1 cases per 100,000