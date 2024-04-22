Asda Boston home delivery driver David Bostwick.

When Asda Boston home delivery driver David Bostwick arrived at an elderly customer's flat he was shocked to find her struggling in the darkness.

When asked if everything was ok, she said that her lightbulb had gone and that she couldn’t reach to replace it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The customer told David that she had spare lightbulbs in the cupboard, so he quickly took it upon himself to fit a new lightbulb, so she had light in the flat again.

David, who has only worked at the store for 18 months, said: "The customer was in her seventies and lived on her own and there was no way she could have done it herself. I felt it was a health and safety issue her being alone in the dark. She had a spare bulb so I just replaced the old one for her. I'm 6ft tall so didn't need a chair or anything. I'm just glad I was of assistance."

The lady, who lives in Ingoldmells, was extremely grateful and then took the time to phone the Boston store manager, Adele Bayfield-Knight to thank David once again for his simple act of kindness.

Adele, who's nominated David for an Asda service superstar award, said: "We’re extremely proud of our incredible colleagues who go the extra mile every day to make a difference to our customers, communities and each other. David is such a credit to the store. His friendliness and caring nature is what makes him extremely approachable and we could not be more thankful to him for this simple, but incredibly kind act that has made such a massive difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He always goes above and beyond to ensure customers have with a smile on their faces. Thank you for everything you do, David. We are proud to have him on our team at Asda Boston."