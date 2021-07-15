Aspiring model from Louth receives ‘once in a lifetime’ invitation

Ben Corby, from Louth, was approached by one of the world’s top fashion designers.

Ben Corby’s modelling career started last year, after he begun sharing his videos on the TikTok platform every single day to try and make a name for himself.

Ben, 19, says that he was originally just trying to create a social media presence rather than necessarily modelling - but he then received a message from high end fashion brand ‘CELINE’ inviting him for a casting audition in London.

Ben explained: “CELINE reached out saying they love my style and vibe, and would like to meet me for a casting audition.

“The message was so out of the blue. I have never considered modelling because my height is not the average to be a model. Runway is normally 6” and I’m only 5”9.

“Being scouted by one of the biggest fashion brands in the world and designer is such a massive accomplishment, and from being scouted by CELINE I’ve met so many new people in the industry and now been scouted by two other modelling agencies.”

Ben continued: “I had another casting after than which was in Paris to meet Hedi Slimane [the artistic, creative and image director of CELINE]. That was once in a lifetime opportunity and I am very lucky.

“I felt intimidated by other models due to me being the smallest there, and it was a crazy experience due to how big of a deal this was.

“Hedi then sent me an unreleased hoodie, at the time. Only me and Timothee Chamalet had it. [My hoodie arrived] with a little message saying it was from Hedi himself and that it’s a new hoodie from the upcoming collection ‘The Dancing Kid’.”

Ben has spent the last few years valeting cars for his dad’s car dealership, but he is now looking for an agency to sign him so that he can get modelling jobs in the future.

In the meantime, Ben is still uploading videos to TikTok every day, currently racking up more than 21,000 followers and 1.1 million ‘likes’.

Search for Ben Corby on TikTok and Instagram to follow his modelling journey.