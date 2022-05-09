Auction for Bethany and DJ raises thousands

Bethany Vincent's family, from left: Georgio West, Chloe Vincent with Harry Coles, 3, Darren Vincent and Caroline Vincent.

The nation was shocked when 29-year-old Bethany and her nine-year-old son Darren (DJ) Henson were killed by her ex-partner Daniel Boulton in May last year.

Boulton received two concurrant life sentences for their murders and will serve a minimum term of 40 years in prison.

Be Their Voice (BTV), the Louth-based domestic abuse charity set up in the wake of the deaths of Bethany and DJ, held a fundraising auction on Saturday at the LN11 Sports Bar and Function Room.

Committee members of Be Their Voice, from left: Jacqui Wells, Sarah Parkin, Megan-Rose Barrett, Gemma Parkin and Jenna Payne.

The auction was attended by dozens of people from across the county and Bethany and DJ’s family, including Bethany’s mum Caroline and sister Chloe.

Spokesman for Be Their Voice, Sarak Parkin, said: “We were absolutely delighted with how it went and thrilled with the turnout we had, especially to have Bethany and DJ’s family with us."

Just some of the items donated by local people and businesses included a 50-inch JVC Smart TV, a month-long Kenwick gym membership, a spa treatment with afternoon tea and a weekend away – with House of Commons memorabilia also donated by Louth & Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins.

Sarah said the committee was “blown away” by the generosity of those who came and mad bids as well as donating prizes:

Gizelle Gillings, Libby Gillings and Sarah Gillings of Ingoldmells.

"We’re so grateful to LN11 Sports Bar, they were fantastic and we’d like to thank everyone for their generosity – it couldn’t have gone better and we’re delighted.”

Overall, the auction raised

A proportion of the proceeds are to be donated to Bethany’s family, and the rest will be used to support victims of domestic abuse and further BTV's engagement with young people.

Sarah added: “It was a tough night for everyone, especially Bethany and DJ’s family, but we know what we’re doing is creating a lasting legacy for Bethany and DJ.

Pictured from left: Kaylea Cordwell, Kieran Roberts and Ash Shiner of Binbrook.

"While nothing can bring them back, Darren [Bethany’s father CHECK] said if what we’re doing saves just one life, then something good will come from this.”