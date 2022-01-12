Audiences razzle-dazzled by Chicago production from Sleaford-area school

A production of Chicago staged at Sir William Robertson Academy, Welbourn, ahead of the Christmas break from lessons was hailed a success.

By David Seymour
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 11:36 am
Saffron Simpson (centre) and other cast members.

A cast of more than 40 from years seven to 13 were involved and it was directed by head of drama Bryony Burrough. Final year students Saffron Simpson and Evie Andrews, both from Newark, played the female of leads Velma Kelly and Roxie Hart respectively, while Daryl Smith from Caythorpe took the lead male role of Billy Flynn. Other lead roles were taken by Charlie Moreland, Molly Raspin, James Statham, Abigail Rowlands, and Chloe Francis. ‘Fantastic show’ wrote one visitor to the school’s Facebook page, ‘well done to everyone involved’ another.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Mark Guest, the academy’s headteacher, praised all involved for their ‘highly professional and engaging performance’ and described it as a ‘fabulous production’.

Evie Andrews, James Statham and Saffron Simpson.
Welbourn