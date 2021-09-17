Author Nick Louth to appear at Boston Book Festival

Nick Louth with two of his previous books in the DCI Gillard crime thriller series.

Nick will be appearing at Fydell House in South Street, Boston, on Saturday September 18 at 10am and 11.30am.

The Body on the Moor is the eighth title in the DCI Gillard crime thriller series, and tells the story of the awful predicament of junior barrister Julia McGann.

Tasked with defending the violent enforcer of a drug gang, she finds evidence of intruders at her home, and a vulnerable young girl who turns up with a terrible story to tell.

As her life falls to pieces, Julia is left with the choice between committing a crime that goes against all her principles, or standing up for what is right, however grievous the consequences.

The book, and a broad selection of the other titles in the series, are stocked by some branches of Boyes, and are also available in other book outlets in paperback, e-book, and audio formats.