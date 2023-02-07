A million-selling author will be visiting Louth tomorrow (Wednesday) to sign copies of his latest book.

Author Nick Louth.

Local thriller writer Nick Louth will be signing copies of his newly-released novel ‘The Body in the Shadows’ at Boyes in Louth from 11am to 1pm tomorrow.

You will also be able to buy copies of many of his other DCI Gillard crime books, as well as the full range of standalone thrillers including Mirror Mirror and the Amazon 2014 UK No1 bestseller Bite.

Nick said: “It will be great to be visiting Boyes again, and I look forward to talking again to many of my existing readers and meeting new ones.”

Nick Louth recently signed an eight-book deal for a new detective series with publisher Canelo and audiobook publisher W. F. Howes.

“I am thrilled to be working with Canelo and W.F. Howes on an exciting new detective series,” he added, “An eight-book deal is an enormous vote of confidence in my continued creativity, and I have nothing but confidence in the publishing teams that have brought such success to the DCI Gillard series.”