John West, 54, is a writer, film producer and actor who lived in Lincolnshire in the 1990s and was a regular visitor to Gainsborough.

This is Mr West’s second book focusing on the Battle of Gainsborough with Oliver Cromwell and the Battle of Gainsborough being published in 1992.

Mr West said: “The Battle of Gainsborough was important as it was one of the first major battles that brought Oliver Cromwell's name to the attention of the public of the time.

John West has published a book about The Battle of Gainsborough

"He started to gain a reputation as a great military leader from this point on.

"The battle was also important because the town of Gainsborough was of strategic importance to both sides, situated on a crossing of the Trent as well as important roads leading both south and north.

"To hold Gainsborough meant that you could control the area and use the town as a base from which to send out troops to attack other towns and villages.

"The book features chapters on the history of the English Civil War, a history of Gainsborough during the Civil War period and also tells the reader what can be seen from that period in the town today.

"I also mention the ghost stories connected with the Old Hall.

"The complete text of Cromwell's letter on the battle is also included.

"The introduction is by Professor Martyn Bennett, one of the world's leading experts on Cromwell and the Civil War. It also features a foreword by Kevin Winter and Don Smith of the Battlefield Trust. Don has given guided tours of the battlefield.

"I have many happy memories of Gainsborough and its people.”

Mr West has also written two books on ghosts, Britain's Haunted Heritage and Britain's Ghostly Heritage.

He said: “I also have a film production company with the writer and director, Jason Figgis. We have several projects lined up, including a documentary series on Colin Wilson, the writer and philosopher.