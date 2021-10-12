Autism support hub gets donation from veterans club

It was done at the latest meeting of the club at the Barge And Bottle in Carre Street when Anne-Marie Watson from the charity attended to receive the money to go towards their many ongoing projects to support and stimulate the children, give respite to parents and give young people necessary life skills.
The breakfast club is a group of veterans and serving members of Her Majesty’s Armed Forces which offers mutual support with humour and social life.
All veterans may turn up at 9am on the second and fourth Saturday of each month.
To find out more contact 07787430889.