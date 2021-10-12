Autism support hub gets donation from veterans club

Sleaford Armed Forces Breakfast Club has been raising money for local charities and recently presented a cheque for £500 to the representatives of Sleaford’s Rainbow Stars support hub for young people with autism and special needs and their families.

By Andy Hubbert
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 11:06 am
Volunteer fund raiser at Rainbow Stars, Anne-Marie Watson receiving cheque from Jay Roffey EMN-210926-121606001

It was done at the latest meeting of the club at the Barge And Bottle in Carre Street when Anne-Marie Watson from the charity attended to receive the money to go towards their many ongoing projects to support and stimulate the children, give respite to parents and give young people necessary life skills.

The breakfast club is a group of veterans and serving members of Her Majesty’s Armed Forces which offers mutual support with humour and social life.

All veterans may turn up at 9am on the second and fourth Saturday of each month.

To find out more contact 07787430889.