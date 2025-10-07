Autumn adventures at region’s National Trust locations

A whole host of autumn adventures await families at National Trust locations across Lincolnshire.

From ghoulish tricks to nature’s treats, the conservation charity is offering heaps of fun for all the family this October half term.

Escape into the great outdoors together on an autumnal walk to collect a rainbow of fallen leaves. Embark on a nature trail to discover wildlife, as well as the weird and wonderful fungi that’s emerged.

Challenge friends and family members to seasonal fun and games during autumn days out and workshops.

Join Oli the Owl on a magical journey through Gunby Hall and Gardens.

There are plenty of Halloween-themed activities and events to help celebrate the spookier side of the season too. From pumpkin displays to creepy crafts, spooky story-telling sessions and frightfully entertaining Halloween trails, there’s plenty of fun for everyone.

Here’s the top pick of exciting events and activities in Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire to keep the whole family entertained this October half term.

Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens, Tattershall Castle and Sandilands Nature Reserve

This October half term, something spellbinding is stirring across three of Lincolnshire’s most enchanting places. Join Oli the Owl on a magical journey through Gunby Hall and Gardens, Tattershall Castle, and the wild beauty of Sandilands Nature Reserve.

Each location holds its own story, steeped in folklore and the healing power of plants. From curious blooms to wild herbs, you’ll uncover ingredients – or perhaps knowledge – to help you craft the most powerful potion imaginable.

At every site, a different part of the recipe is revealed. Whether you’re a budding witch, a wise old wizard, or simply looking for a little autumnal fun, this is a wonderful way to explore the outdoors and reconnect with the magic of the natural world.

Pick up a trail sheet for £2 at Tattershall Castle or Gunby Estate or simply snap a photo of the trail points at Sandilands to collect your ingredients. Complete all three trails to unlock the full magic of the experience. There’s no need to book – just turn up and let the adventure begin.

Usual admission applies.

Clumber Park, near Worksop, Nottinghamshire

From Saturday, October 18 - Sunday, November 2, the whole family is invited to Clumber for a fun-packed Trick or Treat Trail filled with spooky mysteries and garishly ghoulish tales to discover.

Trail packs including Halloween goodies can be collected from the Discovery Centre (£3) before visitors head out into the park to solve riddles using clues and spooky stories to move from one point to the next.

On Wednesday 29 and Thursday 30 October from 10.30am - 2.30pm, join the team at Lake Brew, by the lake in Hardwick village, to build a bug hotel; a creative and completely natural way of providing insects and mini beasts with a place to nest over the colder months. Free event.

No booking required for Halloween events. Admission into the park applies.

Belton Estate, near Grantham.

Half term at Belton Estate, near Grantham, will be kicking off early with a chance to celebrate the changing colours of the season from a unique viewpoint: the canopy of one of the Estate’s largest trees! The Great Big Tree Climbing Company will be visiting Belton from Friday 17 to Sunday 19 October, offering hourly sessions where participants will be shown how to use specialist ropes and harnesses to ascend the tree.

Moving towards the spooky end of the holiday, Belton will be one of a handful of sites offering a new Halloween app trail which families can complete together. Stranger Folk will connect visitors with different parts of the Estate and suggest activities to enjoy as a group, all with a spooky folklore theme.

Launching alongside this, the team at Belton have produced their own mystery trail book. For a small donation, this will guide visitors around the exterior of the house and gardens as they solve puzzles to deduce which of the mansion’s original occupants stole a batch of plum cakes from the kitchens!

The Workhouse & Infirmary, Southwell, Nottinghamshire

Running every day, the Workhouse Whodunit family trail asks visitors to put on their detective hat and uncover the mystery of who broke the rules and what punishment they received. Two trails are available, one for children age 3+ and one for 8 years+. £2.50 per trail.

On Thursdays and Saturdays, listen to Tales from The Workhouse. Meet the costumed characters and find out what life was like for them through their stories. Experience writing on slate, helping the inmates with the washing and learn how to pick oakum.

Free events, no booking required, admission applies.

On Saturday, October 25, join us for Bramley Apple Day with themed activities including the longest apple peel competition, apple printing, playful yoga sessions and performances from the Pauper Choir. Free event includes admission, no booking required.