Autumn blooms celebrated at flower club

Jenny Kirkby pictured with autumn flower arrangements demonstrated at Spilsby and district Flower Club

Members of Skegness Flower Club, newcomers and visitors gathered for the meeting at Spilsby Methodist Church for a demonstration by Jenny Kirkby.

Jenny, from Skegness, chose ‘Let’s Celebrate Autumn’ as the title of her demonstration, featuring six main arrangements.

Mary Snowden, of the Sprilby group, said the flowers were lovely, fresh and beautiful colours.

"The container used was an unusual shaped urn covered with bark and cord around the neck, the dish with oasis sat in the top, greenery around the edge beech leaves, dried asparagus, and unonymous,” she said. “A dried phormium leaf, dried grasses, corn, were arranged for height”

Flowers included yellow sunflowers, yellow carnations and a beautiful dark blue clematis.