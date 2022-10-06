Register
Autumn blooms celebrated at flower club

The rich colours of autumn were celebrated at a meeting of Spilsby and district Flower Club.

By Chrissie Redford
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 4:48 pm
Updated Thursday, 6th October 2022, 4:50 pm
Jenny Kirkby pictured with autumn flower arrangements demonstrated at Spilsby and district Flower Club
Jenny Kirkby pictured with autumn flower arrangements demonstrated at Spilsby and district Flower Club

Members of Skegness Flower Club, newcomers and visitors gathered for the meeting at Spilsby Methodist Church for a demonstration by Jenny Kirkby.

Jenny, from Skegness, chose ‘Let’s Celebrate Autumn’ as the title of her demonstration, featuring six main arrangements.

Mary Snowden, of the Sprilby group, said the flowers were lovely, fresh and beautiful colours.

"The container used was an unusual shaped urn covered with bark and cord around the neck, the dish with oasis sat in the top, greenery around the edge beech leaves, dried asparagus, and unonymous,” she said. “A dried phormium leaf, dried grasses, corn, were arranged for height”

Flowers included yellow sunflowers, yellow carnations and a beautiful dark blue clematis.

The next meeting at the Meeting Point, Methodist Church, Spilsby PE23 5JX, on Tuesday, October 25, at 7 pm. This is members night, and everyone is welcome to have a go and take their arrangement home.

