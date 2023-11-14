Autumn craft show at church
A fundraising autumn craft show has been rescheduled.
Edlington’s St Helen’s church committee planned their autumn craft show to raise funds for the church on Saturday, October 21, but now as the event was cancelled due to inclement weather, the event will now take place on on Saturday December 2 from 10am to 2.30pm, as a winter craft fair.
The event will feature stalls from local crafters and exhibitors. Light refreshments will also be served, and a raffle will run.
Donations for church funds will be welcomed.