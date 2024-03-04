Wonderland Ink Tattoo Studio has been shortlisted for a Global Recognition Award

Wonderland Ink Tattoo Studio has been shortlisted for a Global Recognition Award, which recognises small businesses and individuals who have made significant contributions to their field.

Business owner and tattooist Jazmine Chloe May said that when the property on Trinty Street came up, it was an offer and an opportunity she couldn’t refuse.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “When I saw the property come up for rent, I snatched it up. Luckily, I had a little bit of savings, and I was able to put a considerable amount of money into the establishing of the business. My partner helped to get everything set up and ready for me, and even helped purchase things to help me start up.”

Jazmine specialises in a variety of tattooing; fineline, anime, traditional and ornamental.

She said: “I found that so far, I have a nice client base, and then from my client base I’ve gained their friends and family. I click with every single one of my clients and that makes the job better.

“I think when you are choosing a tattoo artist, it is important to choose not only someone whose work you like that they have previously done, but that the studio and the person is the correct feel and vibe for you.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jazmine prides herself on how many people that have left her studio, say how accommodating both herself and her receptionist have been as well as the reasonable price.

She said: “I started from just a few inks and a machine and some studio experience years ago, and with the help of my partner, I managed to build a business that I’m not only proud of, but I’m excited to get to in the morning.

“The studio is fully accessible; we have had wheelchair users who have found it easy getting in and out of the studio. We are fully inclusive, it doesn’t matter who you are where you are from, you are welcome.

“One of our unique selling points is that the studio is completely female run, which we have found eases a lot of people.”