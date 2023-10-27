Award win for midwife and consultant who cared for Gainsborough woman diagnosed with cancer during pregnancy

A Lincolnshire community midwife and hospital consultant who cared for a Gainsborough woman who was diagnosed with cancer during her pregnancy have won a national award.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Louise Beevers nominated Community Midwife Laura Fullwood and Obstetric Consultant Sarah Harper for a UK Maternity Unit Marvels (MUM) Award in recognition of the outstanding care they provided for her and her baby Suzy.

The UK MUM Awards, run by the charity Baby Lifeline, are an opportunity for families to thank and celebrate the professionals who really made a difference during their pregnancy, birth and in the first few weeks of their baby’s life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louise, 40, from Gainsborough said: “At 22 weeks pregnant I was tragically diagnosed with grade three breast cancer. The care I received from my Community Midwife Laura Fullwood and Obstetric Consultant Sarah Harper was awe-inspiringly amazing.

Louise Beevers nominated her community midwife and hospital consultant for a national award

“Both Laura and Sarah went above and beyond throughout this life changing process. Not only were they there through the major surgery and recovery afterwards, but they also helped bring forward the induction date for the delivery of Suzy at 36 weeks when I was told the cancer was growing again.

“Laura and Sarah’s compassion, commitment and understanding has made me feel safe and secure in my most vulnerable of times. Both of these ladies have been my absolute rock throughout this life changing process.”

Laura, Sarah and members of the Trust’s maternity management team recently attended the awards ceremony in London to receive their award.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Laura said: “Being part of Louise’s journey was an absolute pleasure. Complex multi-disciplinary cases like this can be a challenge but it is what we are here for and is why I love my job so much. Winning the award was just an added bonus.”