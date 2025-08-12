Hartington Creamery has relaunched the Skegness Blue cheese.

An award-winning creamer based in Matlot has relaunched a new Skegness Blue cheese.

Hartington Creamery descibe it as a distinctive blue cheese, made using a traditional Lincolnshire recipe.

According to the Creamery, Skegness Blue is a testament to the rich dairy heritage of the region, combining “time-honored cheesemaking techniques with the finest ingredients”.

The result is descrobed as a bold and creamy soft blue cheese with a complex flavour profile that is both sharp and sweet, and a texture that is a perfect balance of crumbly and smooth.

"We are incredibly proud to reintroduce Skegness Blue to the Lincolnshire community," said Robert Gosling, Managing Director of Hartington Creamery. "This cheese is a tribute to the unique character and history of Lincolnshire. We have worked meticulously to perfect a recipe that not only captures the essence of this traditional local blue cheese but also offers a truly exceptional taste experience."

The name "Skegness Blue" was chosen to honour the vibrant coastal town and its strong community spirit, with the iconic towns mascots, the Jolly Fisherman, proudly displayed on the label. Hartington Creamery believes that the cheese will rapidly become a local favourite, enjoyed by residents and visitors alike.

Skegness Blue is the latest addition to Hartington Creamery’s award-winning portfolio of cheeses, and its immediate availability in local Lincolnshire shops, delis, and farmers' markets is expected to be met with great enthusiasm. Available to buy from their website in either 160gsm wedges or 2.2kg wheels and delivered across the UK.