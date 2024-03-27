Sally Grindrod-Smith, Coun Lesley Rollings, Melissa Cutforth and Coun Trevor Young

​There will be 12 awards are available this year, focussing on celebrating excellence and innovation in the town’s business community.

Jodie Pacey, centre manager for Marshall’s Yard, said she hoped the awards would continue to put Gainsborough on the map as a great place to work and do business.

She said: “The awards are all about keeping it local and recognising the fantastic businesses we have right here in Gainsborough.

“Organised to recognise some of the fantastic companies in Gainsborough, the event celebrates those delivering great products and service in retail and other business sectors keeping it local in the DN21 postcode area.”

Award categories include ‘Green Business of the Year’, ‘Best New Business’ and a ‘Community Engagement Award’.

West Lindsey District Council is looking forward to putting the spotlight on business that embody the spirit of growth, resilience, and innovation.

Coun Trevor Young, leader of West Lindsey District Council, said the awards were a highlight for many local businesses.

He said: “We are excited to be part of the DN21 Business Awards. We look forward to bringing together our expertise and resources to shine the spotlight on the business at the heart of our community driving prosperity and success.”

Sally Grindrod-Smith, director for Planning, Regeneration and Communities at the council and member of the Invest Gainsborough Place Board, said: “Over the last year, Invest Gainsborough has promoted lots of positive stories from local businesses in the district and these awards will continue to champion the work they are doing.”

Nominations are now open and the winners will be announced at Thonock Park on July 25.