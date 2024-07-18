Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stars of Skegness have the opportunity to shine once more following the launch of the annual business awards.

Members of the Skegness area Business Chamber and sponsors met this morning over breakfast at the North Shore Hotel to announce the official opening of the nominations process.

The prestigious awards returned last year after a four-year break due to the pandemic.

However, such was the response there were nominations for 12 categories and the winners were announced during a glittering ceremony at the North Shore Hotel.

Chairman of the Chamber, Paul McCooey, said he was delighted to announce the launch of the 2024 awards.

"It was great to see the uptake last year as we had built some momemtum before Covid but we were not sure how easy it would be to get businesses and sponsors back.

"We were super pleased with the response and I know the judges had a difficult job picking the winners.

"We are now looking to build on that this year.”

With the return of summer and glorious sunshine for the launch, Mr McCooey said businesses are hopeful the peak season will bring in the crowds.

"The weather earlier in the season and the noise around the cost of living had caused takings to be slightly down – but that is mirrored across the country,” he said.

"We’ve had a change of government and the sun is out so hopefully there are brighter times ahead.”

Nominations will close on September 30 with the Business Awards ceremony again hosted at the North Shore Hotel on November 22.

For more details and to nominate your business, visit skegnessbusinessawards.co.uk/