An apprentice at Scampton Church of England Primary School was the overall winner at this year’s Apprenticeship Champions Awards.

Lincolnshire apprentices, trainers and employers who have gone above and beyond to make apprenticeships a success, were recognised at an awards ceremony at the Showroom in Lincoln.

The overall winner of Apprentice of the Year was Declan Brown who has undertaken an apprenticeship at Scampton Church of England Primary School.

Charlie Hebborn, headteacher, said: “The impact Declan has in the classroom helps children make good progress in areas such as reading, writing and maths.

The winners at this year's Apprenticeship Champions Awards

"Pupils learn well because Declan inspires them and is a great role model.”

Other winners were Millie Brightman from Great Northern Physiotherapy Limited, who won Health and Care Apprentice Champion; Declan Brown from Scampton Church of England Primary School, who won Education Apprentice Champion; Abbie Beastall from West Lindsey District Council, who won Government and Public Service Apprentice Champion; Sophie Camm from Bakkavor, who won Food Manufacturing Apprentice Champion; Ellie Wilds from Balfour Beatty, who won Construction and Engineering Apprentice Champion; and Leila Mae Hall from Masons (Louth) Ltd, who won Commercial Services Apprentice Champion.

Coun Patricia Bradwell, executive councillor for adult learning at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Again this year, we were so impressed by the drive and commitment that all the apprentice nominees have shown to achieving their best, whatever qualification they have been working towards.

“Many of them have also achieved personal successes, with their employers commenting on how much they had grown as individuals as well as developing their skills.

“The awards also celebrate those employers and training providers who have embraced apprenticeships and made the programmes so successful.”