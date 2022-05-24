B1191 to close next week for repairs

The B1191 Martin South Drove between Martin and Woodhall Spa will be closed on Monday May 30 for three days with the closure ending on Wednesday, June 1.

Patching works to finish off a series of repairs to the road surface made earlier this year will see the route unavailable to all traffic with the exception of emergency vehicles and residential access.

The job has been scheduled to be completed by the end of Wednesday 1 so as not to impact traffic on the bank holidays for the Jubilee weekend.

At the end of June 1, if there are any works still left to happen, then those will go ahead on June 6 as no works will be carried out across the Jubilee weekend.

The hours of work on the connecting B-road will be from 7.30am to 6pm and the road closure will be in place for 24 hours on each of the days. A diversion will be in place for the three-day duration and will be clearly signed from both ends of the route.

Richard Fenwick, head of highways asset and local management services for LCC said: “We are now able to get the remainder of the surfacing works underway on this stretch of road to complete the patching repairs programme.

“These works will take care of the worst parts of the road with a more overarching rebuild of the road scheduled for next year.

“We have worked extremely hard to schedule these works in such a way that they will not impact on the Jubilee bank holidays and weekend. We understand how important this route is for road users and holidaymakers at this time or year, so we are ensuring that disruption is kept to the most minimum levels that are possible.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding at this time whilst we carry out the repair works.”