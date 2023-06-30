Back to the 40s this weekend!

​Final preparations are in place to bring Tattershall Thorpe back to the 1940s this weekend.

​Thorpe Camp Visitor Centre's 1940s event in 2022.

​Thorpe Camp Visitor Centre, located in Tattershall Thorpe, is preparing for this year's popular 1940s weekend, which is scheduled to take place over the weekend (Saturday and Sunday July 1 and 2).

It will see living history and re-enactor groups from around the country come together to bring the 1940s to life, with a number of British, American and German living history groups, live entertainment, vintage military and civilian vehicles, and weather permitting, flypasts from the Battle of Britian Memorial Flights on both days.

There will also be plenty of food and drink, collectibles, vintage clothing and militaria, live 1940s music and dancing,

Organiser Simon Elmer has extended his thanks to the BlueBell pub for their support, and providing the event with extra parking and live 1940s performances on the Saturday evening.

Gates open 10am both days, and tickets are £7 per adult, with children under 12 going free.