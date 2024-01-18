The toddler at the centre of the heartbreaking tragedy in Skegness would have been seen by a social worker monthly, according to Lincolnshire County Council.

Little Bronson Battersby with his father, Kenneth, who died of a heart attack.

Bronson Battersby’s body was reportedly found in his pyjamas curled up beside the body of his 60-year-old father, Kenneth, in their home in Skegness on January 9 after concerns were raised by a social worker after two visits to the property.

It is believed two-year-old Bronson, who was under Lincolnshire County Council children’s services care, had been left in the dark at the property in Prince Alfred Avenue with no food or water, unable to get help.

Due to the circumstances, Lincolnshire County Council are conducting a ‘rapid review’ into the case, which the authority says is standard policy in incidents of this nature.

It is understood the social worker involved has not been suspended, but has taken time off following this traumatic experience.

Lincolnshire County Council said the social worker communicated with the father on December 27 and arranged a visit for January 2.

There was no response during a visit on January 2 and as the authority cannot legally force entry to a property, the social worker made enquiries at other addresses where the child could be and communicated with the police.

The social worker made an unannounced visit to the property on January 4. Again, there was no response and further communication with police took place.

On January 9, the social worker was given access to the property by the landlord.

Initial findings indicate that the father tragically died of a heart-attack.

There was no one else living at the property apart from father and son.

Heather Sandy, LCC executive director for children’s services, said: “This was a tragic incident, and we are supporting the family at this difficult time.

"We are currently carrying out a review of the case alongside partner agencies to better understand the circumstances, and we await the results of the coroner’s investigations as well. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved.”