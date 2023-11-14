Bag a festive bargain at sparkling Christmas markets across East Lindsey

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas – and if you still have gifts to buy there are plenty of opportunites for some festive shopping at markets across the district.

Skegness Christmas Market takes place in Lumley Road on Saturday, November 25.

The new Skegness Carnival committee have been busy preparing for their event over the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, November 25-26.

This year the stalls will be in the parking bays along Lumley Road between the banks from 10am – 4pm to save costs associated with closing the road.

Organisers Janet Boultby and Caroline Miller believe this will be a popular decision as it will reduce disruption for other shoppers.

They said: “Everything is going well, all pitches are sold and we are looking forward to a busy weekend with a variety of stalls.

"As well as stalls there will be entertainment to add to the festive spirit.

"We have Stagedoor productions performing on the Saturday at 10am and the Marks and Spencer’s Choir at 1pm.

We are looking forward to seeing everyone and sharing Christmas joy.”

The Hildreds Christmas switch on also takes place on Saturday, November 25.. Teams have been busy in the background building, carving, painting and sprinkling everything with Pixie dust in time for the visit of Santa in his giant sleigh

There will be a free Neverland themed grotto from 11am to 4 pm then every Saturday throughout December between 11am - 3pm to celebrate Neverland Theatre’s Panto production of Peter Pan (tickets on sale at Neverland Theatre box office now)

Other Christmas markets taking place in the district include:

Alford Christmas Extravaganza (run by Alford Town Promotions). Saturday. November 25 from 12noon.

Spilsby Christmas Market (run by Spilsby Events), Saturday December 2.

Horncastle Christmas Market (run by Horncastle Festivals), Sunday, December 10..

Louth BIG Christmas Market (run by Louth Independent Traders), Sunday, December 3

Louth Winter Sunday Market (run by East Lindsey District Council), Sunday, December 17.

Mablethorpe Christmas Artisan Craft Market (run by Mablethorpe Town Council/Coastal Community Challenge), Saturday, December 9, from 12noon.

Wainfleet All Saints Christmas Market (run by Wainfleet All Saints Town Council), Saturday, November 25.