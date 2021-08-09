Bands on the Bank ready to rock Wainfleet

Bands on the Bank set to rock Wainfleet.

Bands on the Bank is set to rock the paddock next to Bateman's Brewery with an afternoon of live music.

Local bands taking to the stage include Cuttin’ Loose, Zebra, Local Heroes, Audio Tap, Lizzie and the Sandboys and Glass Shadow

Gates open at 12 noon and there will be a beer tent, drinks stands including Pin Gin and mocktails from the Events Box, a variety of food stalls, bouncy castle, ice creams and much more.

Admission prices are adults £8 and children under12 go free.