Bank holiday event boosts cyclist's fundraising

Micky McNulty and Friends at the Waggon and Horses fundraiser. Photo:

Duncan Shields, from Caythorpe, is cycling 250 miles throughout June to raise money for Maggie's Centre, a cancer support charity with branches across the UK, in memory of his good friend.

This will be made even more tough for Duncan, as he was diagnosed with Charcot–Marie–Tooth disease (CMT), a hereditary muscle wasting disease his father also suffers from.

To help boost Duncan's fundraising, his employers at the Waggon and Horses pub in the village organised a fundraising event held at the pub over May Bank Holiday weekend, which was attended by around 300 people across the two days.

L-R Back L-R Tracey Endley, Debbie Pinfold, Sharon Anderson. Front L-R Lieouni Gray, Lynne Anderson, Beth Anderson.

There was live music by singer Laura Church on Saturday night and folk singer Micky McNulty and friends on Sunday, with a barbecue running on both days, as well as a grand raffle with prizes donated by local people and businesses.

The event saw a good flow of people throughout the weekend, helped by the hot and sunny weather, and Duncan said it went really well.

Anne Louise Inman, landlady at the Waggon and Horse, said: "It was a brilliant weekend and we had lots of locals come and support us, we were really lucky with the weather too.

"It's great that we can start doing fundraising again after the pandemic, its for such a good cause."

L-R Laura Shields, Oliver Shields 11, Isabelle Shields 7, Antony Shields, Lewis Shields, Summer Sawyer, Cherry Shields.

It's thought that around £600 was raised during the event, and that combined with Duncan's online fundraising page meant that around £1,000 has been raised for Maggie's Centre so far.

Duncan embarked on his first bike ride of his epic challenge on Monday, and clocked up and impressive 30 miles, cycling down to Grantham and back through Barkston and Marston, before cycling back through Hough on the Hill and back into the village.

To support Duncan in his fundraising cycling challenge, visit his online fundraising page here.

L-R Tracy Wild with her dad Ian Wild, Stevie and Tony Katsouris.

L-R Rosemary O'Leary of Caythorpe, with Bruce and Mary Perkins.