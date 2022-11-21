Banking on Louth Library use

Louth Library has added banking to its long list of community facilities at its Northgate site.

Louise Fisher from Barclays Bank is at Louth Library three morning every week

With the town’s Barclay’s Bank closing its doors earlier this year, the organisation has teamed up with the library to offer face to face financial support and education for customers, without the need for them to travel to a branch further afield.

Kerry Dixon from the Barclays Flex Team said: ““We are delighted to announce Barclays colleagues are now available at Louth Library for walk in and booked appointments through www.barclays.co.uk/local.

"Customers visiting us will be able to access a wide range of services, including financial reviews, balance requests, opening saving accounts and have support with digital banking.”

Louise Fisher is one of the colleagues operating the service, which runs upstairs in the Conoco Phillips room on Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 9.30am to 2pm.

However, as the Barclays Local service is a cashless site, everyday banking transactions including cash deposits and withdrawals will need to be completed at a local Post Office.

Kerry said: “Barclays is rolling out the largest network of community banking sites in the UK, providing customers with access to a colleague in settings such as libraries, community centres and shopping centres.

“Over 150 are already open, and we believe this supports customers in a more flexible and sustainable model.

“We also run community events such as money skills workshops for local schools and fraud scam and money mentoring for clubs and groups.

"Please feel free to pop in and speak to Louise and find out how we can support you in your community.”

The Barclays drop-in is just one of the many community facilities the libraryoffers, as well as lending books.

An adult craft group, Ancestry starter sessions, basic IT course and a refugee survival English drop-in (supported by the East Lindsey Area of Sanctuary) take place throughout the week, as well as events for children.

Drop into the library and speak to a member of staff to find out more.

