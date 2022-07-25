Andrew Harris, 57, of Andrews Close, admitted driving with excess alcohol, was stopped by police on his way home in a Ford Transit van on June 29 and was arrested.
Prosecuting, Paul Wood said Harris gave a reading of 63μg of alcohol in his breath, the legal limit being 35.
Mitigating, Phillipa Chatterton said Harris had been to a barbecue and had originally thought he would stay the night, but circumstances changed and he 'unfortunately decided to drive home', and that he was 'deeply devastated and ashamed'.
Harris was banned from driving for 17 months, and a rehabilitation course will reduce the ban by 17 weeks. He was also fined £560 and ordered to pay £309 in costs.