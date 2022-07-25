Banned from driving

Boston Magistrates.

Andrew Harris, 57, of Andrews Close, admitted driving with excess alcohol, was stopped by police on his way home in a Ford Transit van on June 29 and was arrested.

Prosecuting, Paul Wood said Harris gave a reading of 63μg of alcohol in his breath, the legal limit being 35.

Mitigating, Phillipa Chatterton said Harris had been to a barbecue and had originally thought he would stay the night, but circumstances changed and he 'unfortunately decided to drive home', and that he was 'deeply devastated and ashamed'.