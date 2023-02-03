Beautiful flowers, creepy crawlies and a famous botonist all served as inspiration for Horncastle’s art students.

Banovallum School’s year nine Art and Design pupils working on ‘Natural forms’.

Banovallum School’s year nine pupils have recently completed their project named ‘Natural forms’ as part of their Art and Design course, and now their hard work is being showcased in the Joseph Banks Natural Science and Heritage Centre in Horncastle.

Throughout the term, the pupils researched a range of artists and experimented with new materials while studying their topic, inspired by their findings from a recent visit to the Sir Joseph Banks Centre, where the students viewed collections of artefacts, research findings and a wide range of insects.

Their work will showcase a range of skills and techniques they have explored, including a range of printing, clay modelling, embroidery, observational drawings, mixed media and research.

Miss Emily Colley, teacher of Art and Design at Banovallum School, said: “The Y9 art group have worked really hard this term, and have shown dedication, focus, enthusiasm and great skill to create a diverse range of outcomes based on 'Natural forms'.

"Their visit to the Heritage Centre and guided tour around the curated displays of artefacts and insects really inspired them, and helped the students understand the purpose of the collaboration.

"The students are proud of their work and have thoroughly enjoyed both the practical and research tasks and look forward to being part of their first exhibition.”

The exhibition opens on Saturday (February 11) and runs over half term week until Saturday February 18, open from 10am to 4pm.

Also during half term week on Wednesday 15 and Thursday 16, staff at the Sir Joseph Banks Centre will be available to talk to any students who are thinking of a career in Natural Science, Heritage and Culture.