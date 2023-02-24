Barriers have gone up in front of hotels in Skegness housing asylum seekers but protestors coming to the resort at the weekend say 'trouble makers are not welcome'.

Barriers in Skegness ahead of the protest on Saturday.

Concern about the ‘Enough is Enough’ march being organised by The Patriotic Alternative has grown since riots broke out at a previous event organised by another ‘far right’ group in Liverpool.

And this week MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman hit out at protestors saying: “"While there are legitimate concerns I hope the Minister will agree with me that the shameful use of people’s concerns by far right groups is something to be deplored and stands in a way of having a conversation that will in the long term allow us to move beyond the use of these hotels.”

However, a spokesman from The Patriotic Alliance told Lincolnshire World they do not want trouble and they have been working closely with police to ensure the event on Saturday.

Scott Pittsy, of the Alliance, said he expected hundreds of protestors to join the march from the Railway Station to the Clock Tower and join them for speeches in Tower Gardens but stressed: “The last thing we want is trouble and any trouble makers will be asked to leave or handed over to the police..

"I love Skegness and everyone is genuinely scared for the town and the effect this (asylum seekers in hotels) is having on people.

"Matt Warman has branded us ‘far right’ – but everyone has had enough all over the country, which is why these ‘Enough is Enough’ campaigns are happening. everywhere now and will not stop until the Government gets this sorted and stops the boats.”

Lincolnshire Police say they are in talks with organisers of the demonstration and officers will be present on the day.

Superintendent Pat Coates said: “The right to lawful protest is a key part of our democracy and Lincolnshire Police will uphold and facilitate this right.

“The guiding principles of policing protests are the safety of protestors, the public and police officers involved, preventing criminal behaviour or disorder and deescalating tensions.