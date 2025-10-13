Battery farm near Gainsborough to go ahead after government overturns council’s decision

By Jamie Waller, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 13th Oct 2025, 12:18 BST
A major battery farm near Gainsborough which was rejected by council officials has been overturned on appeal.

West Lindsey District Council had rejected the battery farm plan for a village near Gainsborough in February, questioning why it was in the middle of the countryside.

FRV Powertek’s plan looked to place 160 battery containers – each around the size of a car – on land off Marton Lane, Willingham-by-Stow – but was rejected on the grounds that it wasn’t an appropriate location, despite advice from officers to approve it.

However, the Planning Inspectorate has now overturned that decision and approved the development.

Plans for the battery energy storage system on Marton Lane, Willingham by Stow, West Lindseyplaceholder image
Plans for the battery energy storage system on Marton Lane, Willingham by Stow, West Lindsey

Inspectors found the battery farm, which will store electricity from renewable energy projects like solar farms, and connected it to Cottam power station in Nottinghamshire, didn’t contradict the development plan for the area, and overturned the council’s decision.

Speaking during the planning meeting which saw the plans rejected, Conservative Councillor Ian Fleetwood said: “If this was any other type of industrial site in the open countryside, we would say ‘no no no’.

“If Cottam needs this, why is it not built on a brownfield site nearer to it, rather than 6km away?”

Liberal Democrat Coun Lynda Mullally, who represents the area, agreed, sending a statement which called the battery farm a “poorly-researched project”.

She said it also “potentially focused more on profit than progress, which could open the floodgates for other projects.”

At the time, representatives for FRV Powertek claimed the battery farm would have a “small to negligible” visual impact, and there were no fire safety concerns.

With the plans overturned, West Lindsey District Council will now be told to pay the costs of the appeal to FRV Powertek.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service has been told that the exact amount is being discussed with the developer and will be published once agreed.

