Baz Dixon has decided it is time to hang up his keys as caretaker of the venue after three decades – and at the age of 82 he deserves a well earned rest.

Staff, along with members of some of the groups who use the room gathered to wish him well and shower him with gifts and cards.

Karen Waring, for GLL, which runs the Lincolnshire Library Service in partnership with Lincolnshire Country Council, said: ‘’I do believe that Baz was overwhelmed with the kindness and generosity of the people who rallied around to say goodbye to him.

“It brought a tear to his eye.

“He promises to come back as a member of the audience to some of the future talks and concerts soon, where I am sure he will be treated as a VIP.

