A visit to Chapel St Leonards Primary School by a lead vocalist on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing proved a ‘Singsation’.

Strictly’s Hayley Sanderson. at Chapel St Leronards Primary School.

The event was organised by Lincolnshire Music Service and presented by Strictly’s Hayley Sanderson.

Pupils from Ingoldmells Academy and Hogsthorpe Academy joined Chapel St Leonards Primary School pupils at the interactive event, which saw performances from Hayley, and her professional band, as well as vocal coaching sessions for the children.

Lyric sheets and backing tracks were provided to the schools for preparation ahead of the event.

Pupils took part in a ‘Singsation’ event.

Tom Shaw, Headteacher at Chapel St Leonard’s Primary School, said: “We were really pleased to host this event. ‘SINGSATION’ provides a fantastic opportunity

for local children, helping to raise aspirations and widen their career choices.

“We have worked hard at Chapel to broaden our curriculum, widening our offer for music andthe arts. Events like today bring the curriculum alive. It has been wonderful to see the children enjoying the coaching sessions with Hayley.”

Year’s 4, 5, and 6 pupils across all three Lincolnshire schools took part and thoroughly enjoyed the sessions.

Ingoldmells Academy and Hogsthorpe Academy joined Chapel St Leonards Primary School pupils for coaching.

Year 6 pupil Connie said: “It’s been very exciting. We all got to sing together and we learnt some new singing tips from Hayley.”

Hayley Sanderson added: “It’s great to bring live music that’s normally in a TV studio, to rural parts of the country and

get children singing together.

"I think it’s really important for communities to learn to sing together and work as a team. It helps build confidence and relationships.”