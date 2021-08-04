Be a ‘wild world hero’ with Louth Library

Louth Library Summer Reading Challenge EMN-210408-114054001

Six characters living in Wilderville are trying to make their town a better place to live by addressing environmental issues – and they need your help.

The theme of this year’s challenge covers the importance of trees and wildlife, plastic and ocean pollution and highlights how we can all make a difference to our planet.

Children can borrow books from the library or sign up for access to the online collection of magazines, audiobooks and ebooks through the Libby app.

The Facebook page @lincslibraries will also be presenting activities, author talks and crafts to engage children in reading this summer.

If that wasn’t enough, there is a bespoke digital platform to encourage children to participate in the challenge too – visit wildworldheroes.org.uk

Karen Waring, library manager, for GLL, which runs the library in partnership with Lincolnshire County Council said: “What a fantastic theme this year’s Summer Reading Challenge is.

“It’s great to get the kids involved with environmental issues and what better way to do it than through reading and environmental activities.

“This year, all the children signing up at Louth Library will receive a welcome pack to start them off on their challenge.

“They will learn how to grow and cultivate cress with Eco the Cress Head Dragonfly and help pollinate flowers with lavender-packed Bee Bombs.

“When they have read two books, they will collect their next craft pack, then another after four books and a final craft pack containing their completion medal after they have read six books.”

Karen continued:

“The free craft packs also include prizes, games and puzzles addressing environmental issues around the world including Arctic Antics, based on the polar ice caps; Totally Tropical on the rainforests; and Somewhere, Beyond the Sea, looking at our oceans.

“So drop in and start your challenge soon and make a difference to our planet, whilst enjoying the love of reading.”

• The Summer Reading Challenge (SRC) has been organised by the charity The Reading Agency (www. readingagency.org.uk) and the UK public library network since 1999.

SRC is the UK’s biggest annual reading promotion for children aged four to 11.

It combines free access to books with fun, creative activities during the summer holidays.

Throughout the challenge, library staff support the children, helping them to discover new authors and illustrators and how to explore a wide range of different types of books and ways of reading,