Be aware of love bombing this Valentine's Day

EDAN Lincs has released this information to raise awareness of love bombing.

EDAN Lincs has released this information as one in four women and one in six men experience domestic abuse during their lifetime, and physical violence is only one aspect of domestic abuse.

Abuse can also include a wide range of coercive and controlling behaviour, including threats, harassment, stalking, financial control, and emotional abuse.

Cards, flowers, gifts, and lavish treatment are also not always true indicators of love or a respectful relationship – they could also be a sign of ‘love bombing’, where an abusive partner is excessive and obsessive, using emotional abuse and coercive control over their partner.

The abuser can be intense and seek early and premature commitment, as well as use constant affection and gifts, bombarding with messages, and lots of compliments – but little real conversation or listening.

Some of the red flags to be aware of include your partner being jealous and possessive, getting too serious too fast, isolating you from family and friends, getting angry/aggressive quickly, pressuring you to have sex, attempting to manipulate you, and being disrespectful and cruel to others – you can read more at https://ldass.org.uk/am-i-being-abused

If you have concerns about your relationship, or are feeling uncomfortable or worried, you can seek advice and support by visiting https://ldass.org.uk/ or calling 01522 510041.