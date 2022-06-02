Beacons to be lit in Skegness, Spilsby and Wainfleet for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Bescons are to be lit in Spilsby and Wainfleet.

In Spilsby tonight (Thursday), the Town Council will be lighting a beacon for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at 9pm on the site off Shamfields in Vale Road.

Then at 9.45pm, beacons will be lit on Skegness beach and in the community field behind the Community Hall in St Michael’s Lane, Wainfleet.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It had been unsure whether the beacon would be lit in Skegness but insurance issues were overcome, sources say.

The beacons that are being lit in the Skegness area will be among thousands in the UK and the Commonwealththat are part of the official Festival of Light in the programme announced by Buckingham Palace for the Jubilee Weekend.In addition, beacons will be lit in all 54 Commonwealth capitals and the Principal Beacon lighting will take place in a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace this morning.

This will take the form of a lighting installation with The Queen’s Green Canopy ’Tree of Trees’ sculpture and projections onto the front of Buckingham Palace.

This innovative new way of taking part in the beacon lighting will reflect the Royal Family’s long history championing environmental causes.Bruno Peek LVO OBE OPR, Pageantmaster of The Queen’s Jubilee Platinum Beacons said; “ Building on a long tradition of lighting beacons to mark significant royal celebrations, thousands of beacons will be lit across the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth

"It is wonderful to see the range of support for beacon lighting, which will highlight both the diversity and unity of the nation and the Commonwealth. The Queen has lit up our lives for 70 years through her dedicated service and commitment.

"We would like to light up the nation and the Commonwealth in her honour.”Wainfleet St Mary Parish Council Chair says “ We are proud to be part of this momentous celebration. It is only appropriate that this unique milestone in history is marked with beacons and music.