Beautiful game is no walk over

Wolds Wanderers and 'guest' players at the Demnentia UK fundraiser

Keeping body and mind healthy, as well as having fun, has seen a sports group grow in numbers – and be joined by some younger players for a recent fundraiser.

Wolds Wanderers Walking Football Group formed seven years ago and has gone from strength to strength. Living up to their ‘Wanderers’ name, they have moved from their original Caistor home to Market Rasen’s Leisure Centre, where there are three games each week for the over 50s.

Bob Tubman, one of the club’s founders and keen players, said: "Thousands have rediscovered the joys of playing football thanks to a slowed-down version of the beautiful game. Some imagine that it’s quite static, but it’s more than a stroll in the park. It can be exhausting and you will certainly improve your fitness and you may possibly lose weight. There are loads of health benefits and it’s also a great way to meet new people and improve your levels of happiness.”

The Wanderers took part in the centre’s recent open day and held a charity game, raising £90 for Dementia UK. They also welcomed a few younger players, who thoroughly enjoyed it.

Trish, who works at the centre, joined in the game with her 14-year old daughter Megan, who is a goalkeeper. Megan had a great game making some brilliant saves, but was beaten for once… by her mother.

Trish said: “We both had so much fun. For me as part of the leisure centre team it was great to connect with the walking football group. This group shows that you are never too old to kick a ball about and have fun with your friends. We had a great game and raised some money for a very good charity. What more can you ask for... Oh, score a goal – against your daughter.”

Megan added: “It was fun to come and meet the walking football group. I enjoyed playing a different version of the traditional game; it really is great exercise and fun."

Harry, who is studying sports coaching at Loughborough University, was another satisfied newbie to the game. He said: “I really enjoyed taking part in the game. As a big advocate of everyone of all ages playing football, I felt this group really do well by making people welcome, smiles on everyone’s faces enjoying what they love the most – football.”