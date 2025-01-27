Beauty pageant finalist raises awareness for charity
Rebecca-Jay Barson-Fearn, 28, entered the glamorous world of beauty pageants which took place over two days at the Double Tree Hotel and the music venue The Drill.
It may be a far cry from from her day job as a graphic designer for Unique Car Mats on the industrial estate, but having the spotlight on her is more than just about looks.
“I’m incredibly proud to have raised £250 for Daisy Chain, a charity that provides vital support to families and individuals affected by autism,” she said.
"Their work is so important, offering everything from sensory-friendly facilities and specialist therapy sessions to practical advice and a safe, supportive community. I hope to continue supporting charities like Daisy Chain in the future.”
Raising awareness for her charities and ‘personal growth’ have always been important to Rebecca-Jay.
!I feel so lucky and proud to have been a finalist in Eco Pageants UK 2025, an experience that has truly been life-changing,” she explained.
"While some may think pageants have no place in today’s society, I can confidently say that the skills they demand and the personal growth they foster prove otherwise.
“Pageants are about so much more than what happens on stage – they’re about discipline, advocacy, and learning to represent something greater than yourself.
"I chose Eco Pageants UK because of their strong focus on sustainability and environmental awareness.
"As someone passionate about protecting the planet, this aligned perfectly with my values.
"Over my time as a finalist, I’ve been involved in beach cleans around Skegness and Gibraltar Point, which has been an amazing way to give back to the environment and raise awareness about the impact of litter on our coastline.
"I’ve also donated clothes to charity and clothes banks in the local area. One of the things I’m most proud of is ensuring that all of my outfits for the pageant were second-hand, upcycled, or pieces I already had in my wardrobe.
"Choosing sustainable fashion is so important to combat the effects of fast fashion, and I wanted to show that you can still look and feel amazing while making more conscious choices.
“A standout moment for me was taking part in the swimwear round. I wore a sarong covered in negative words and phrases that I’ve struggled with in the past.
"Walking on stage, I removed the sarong to symbolize letting go of those words and embracing self-confidence and empowerment. It was such a powerful and emotional moment for me, and I’m so proud to have pushed myself to do something I never thought I’d have the courage to do.”
Rebecca-Jay says she is greatful to her sponsor, r, Mama Bare, for supporting her on this journey.
"As a local brand, they were the perfect match for me, with their commitment to eco-consciousness and empowering women,” she said. “Their belief in me meant so much, and I couldn’t have done it without their support.”
Although Rebecca-Jay didn’t win this year, she says she has gained so much from this experience – confidence, lifelong friendships, and a renewed passion for making a difference.
She said: “ Ican’t wait to see where my pageant journey will take me next, and I hope to take part again in the future.”
