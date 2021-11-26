Becca Ward raised over ?4,500 for Macmillan Cancer Support. EMN-211116-150710001

Becca Ward, from East Barkwith, received the sad news that her step-grandad has been diagnosed with stage four terminal cancer earlier this year.

As he has helped her so much over the years with her baking business Becca’s Bakes, she decided to do something to help raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support and organised a charity raffle, with an impressive 60 prizes from dozens of local businesses and attractions.

The raffle raised an incredible £4,954 for Macmillan, and last weekend Becca met Jamie Davenport, senior relationship manager of Lincolnshire for Macmillan, to present him with the cheque.

Becca said: “Being a fundraiser for the charity was a huge honour of mine and my goal was to raise £500 so when we hit £1,000, £2,000, £3,000 and then £4,000 I was overwhelmed and it pushed me to want to do more.