Beckingham school children have been showing their support for Ukraine

Over the last few weeks, the children of Beckingham Primary School have had a lot of questions about the situation in Ukraine.

In order to support their questions the children have been watching Newsround and had a number of assemblies, using stories for children such as ‘My name is not Refugee’ by Kate Milner.

Peter Phillips, headteacher, said: “The Pupil Leadership Team were keen for the school to support the crisis and following one of their fortnightly meetings, they decided that instead of a day for Red Nose Day, they wanted a non-uniform day to collect items and resources to send to Ukraine.

The children have created an art installation for the school railings, inspired by the Ukrainian flag and the the national flower, the sunflower.

"We have been inundated and thanks to local connections, we were able to get a vanload of items sent to Ukraine.

"The children collected many items including items for babies, medical supplies and food.

"The community have been utterly brilliant and we have collected enough resources to send as part of a second journey.

"As a headteacher, I am so proud to have such an wonderfully empathetic, selfless and kind group of pupils and parents, as well as a terrifically supportive team.

"My thanks go to them and to Hilary Pierson and Premier Movers in Tuxford for arranging the collection of the donations.”

The Builders Merchants Federation has also launched a campaign, calling on its members and their customers across Lincolnshire to support the Ukraine crisis.

The BMF, which represents 770 merchant and supplier companies across the UK, including Lincolnshire, has set up a dedicated JustGiving page to raise vital funds at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/builders-merchants-federation-ltd.