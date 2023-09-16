Beer and horses combine at Market Rasen

FAB beer, horseracing, entertainment and a pub quiz combine this month as Market Rasen Racecourse hosts the Ferry Ales Brewery Prelude Raceday and Beer Festival.

FAB beer on offer. Image: Steven Cargill / Racingfotos.com

The event will take place at the Legsby Road racecourse on Saturday, September 30.

The raceday celebrates the start of the National Hunt racing season, with six races planned throughout the afternoon.

Event sponsors, Ferry Ales Brewery, will have a wide range of craft lagers, ales and ciders on offer, including their one-off “Green Imp” made within 24 hours of picking fresh hops.

Challenge your mates to see how long they’ll last on the rodeo bull, Image: Neil Walker

The beer marquee will be in the Tattersall’s Enclosure and beer tokens will be on sale near the enclosure entrance and near the bar.

You can also challenge your friends to see how long they’ll last on the rodeo bull, enjoy group challenges

on the laser clays and get stuck in to a game of darts or table football – all completely free and great fun in between the races.

If that wasn’t enough, there will be a free online pub quiz to take part in with some great prizes up for grabs.

An afternoon of racing at Market Rasen. Image: Steven Cargill / Racingfotos.com

Tickets start at £12 and are available via: www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/marketrasen

Gates open at 12.45pm, with the first race at 2.45pm and the last race at 5.40pm.