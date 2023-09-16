Beer and horses combine at Market Rasen
The event will take place at the Legsby Road racecourse on Saturday, September 30.
The raceday celebrates the start of the National Hunt racing season, with six races planned throughout the afternoon.
Event sponsors, Ferry Ales Brewery, will have a wide range of craft lagers, ales and ciders on offer, including their one-off “Green Imp” made within 24 hours of picking fresh hops.
The beer marquee will be in the Tattersall’s Enclosure and beer tokens will be on sale near the enclosure entrance and near the bar.
You can also challenge your friends to see how long they’ll last on the rodeo bull, enjoy group challenges
on the laser clays and get stuck in to a game of darts or table football – all completely free and great fun in between the races.
If that wasn’t enough, there will be a free online pub quiz to take part in with some great prizes up for grabs.
Tickets start at £12 and are available via: www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/marketrasen
Gates open at 12.45pm, with the first race at 2.45pm and the last race at 5.40pm.
Also on the website is the opportunity to enter the Name A Beer Competition, with the winner getting to experience what its like to be a race sponsor for the day, seeing the beer name on the pump and on a race name too, and presenting a winning trophy.