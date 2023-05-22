Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Mount Etna eruption: UK travellers warned of delays in Sicily
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78

Bees buzz off back to hive safely from Tapir's enclosure at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park

A swarm of bees have safely been removed from an enclosure at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park.

By christina redford
Published 22nd May 2023, 09:56 BST
Cecil the Tapir meeting a visitor at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park.Cecil the Tapir meeting a visitor at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park.
Cecil the Tapir meeting a visitor at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park.

The bees had taken up temporary residence in the vicinity of Cecil the Tapir’s enclosure

Thanks to the teamwork of the park’s dedicated staff, in consultation with their resident beekeeper, Barry, who was on the

other end of the telephone, swift action was taken to ensure the wellbeing of both the tapir and the bees.

Most Popular

Concerns arose when it was discovered that a swarm of bees had ventured from their homes in a neighbouring village and had settled in a Hawthorn tree near Cecil’s enclosure.

As Cecil has particularly sensitive skin, it was imperative to avoid any potential stinging incidents that could have caused distress or discomfort to the gentle tapir.

After consulting with Barry, it was decided that the most prudent course of action would be to relocate the swarm of bees back to their original hive.

Fortunately, a nearby beekeeper, who had experienced a hive departure of his own, also came forward to lend a helping hand.

With great care and expertise, the bees were gently collected from the Hawthorn tree and safely transported back to their familiar surroundings.

“We are delighted with the successful outcome of this collaborative effort," said Steve Nichols, CEO, at

Lincolnshire Wildlife Park.

"Our primary concern is always the welfare of our beloved animals, and Cecil’s well-being is of utmost importance to us.

"We are grateful to Barry for his invaluable advice and to the neighbouring beekeeper for assisting in the safe return of the bees to their hive.”

Related topics:Bees