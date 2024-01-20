Shutters are down at the 18th Century Gunby Hall – but while the Grade 1 listed house is closed to the public until spring, inside is a hive of activity.

The Winter Clean has begun at the 42-room house and a conservation team of volunteers are busy removing dust from over 9,000 artefacts and furniture to preserve them as long as possible.

Rooms that welcome the 40,000 visitors each year become work stations for dusting and careful vacuuming from floor to ceiling.

Wendy Jackson, Senior Collection and House officer at Gunby Hall, said: “We have a very short period in the winter when the house is not open to the public but we are carrying on with our work to ensure we are caring for our collections in the best way possible to preserve them for future generations.”

Every year a whole team of volunteers come together with staff to undertake the vital deep clean.

"The collection at Gunby is over 9,000 objects. Not all of them are on the visitor route but we do have to clean and maintain all of ourthe collection.

"Annually we inspect every item and we compare it with last year’s records to see if there has been any deterioration.

"We check to see if there is any insect infestation in the furniture and if it’s active or check that something isn’t accidentally getting rubbed and touched ans therefore a textile is getting destroyed in that process.

"It’s a really good opportunity to get close up to the collection and make sure we are presenting it in the best way possible to maintain it.”

Volunteers are invited to take part in the conseration clean as early as September so we give them a training session to show why we do these things.

"It’s not that we are overly house proud but we want to conserve the items.

"Nature would naturally decline these objects

"The process involves review, restoration, and thorough cleaning specific to each type of item, which is part of our continuous conservation work.

Gunby Estate has been the family home of the Massingberd family from 1700 until 1967. The Estate comprises the 42-room Gunby Hall, listed Grade I, a clocktower, listed Grade II* and a carriage house and stable block which are listed Grade II.

The house, its contents and around 610 ha (1,500 acres) of land, park and gardens, have been given by the family already in 1944 to the National Trust.

The house contains an important collection of furniture, portraits, porcelain, silver and other artefacts.

Dust can damage historic objects by altering their appearance, making them difficult to see, and hiding historical information.

Cleaning becomes necessary when dust spoils the presentation of a room, but this depends on the nature of the house.

Dust can interact with an object’s surface, causing physical damage and chemical alteration.

Attempts to remove dust can cause damage by rubbing surfaces too hard, or cleaning away original materials.

Where dust has been left in place a long time, it binds strongly to the surface of an object and requires more complex cleaning techniques.

1 . Big Clean at Gunby Hall Jenny Humphrey and Sue Clarke cleaning crystal. Photo: Chrissie Redford

2 . Big Clean at Gunby Hall Behind the shutters at Gunby Hall a big winter clean is taking place. Photo: Chrissie Redford

3 . Gunby Hall Big Clean From floors to ceilings - Ronnie Sellars, collections assistant, cleaning a light fitting. Photo: Chrissie Redford

4 . Gunby Hall Big Clean Wendy Jackson, Senior Collection and House officer, leads the big winter clean at Gunby Hall. Photo: Chrissie Redford