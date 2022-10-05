Bells Pumpkin Patch set to return 'bigger and better than ever' this autumn

Bell's Pumpkin Patch.

Said to be the East of England’s largest pumpkin patch, staff at Bell’s are now hard at work creating new features and displays for visitors to enjoy.

These will include new displays, fairground rides, circus skills and a craft market.

Taking place from October 15-16 and October 22-30, from 9am-5pm, the patch promises to offer a fun-filled family day out for all ages. It is located in Lowfields Road, Benington.

Bell's popular Pumpkin Patch promises to be 'bigger and better than ever' this year.

A spokesperson for Bell’s said: “Visitors can pick their own pumpkins from two large patches - one full of original orange pumpkins and the second patch full of the weird and wonderful - with all shapes of specialist squash, great gourds or search for your perfect variety of pumpkin! Then head over to the pumpkin carving tent to get creative.

“Photo stations are always a hit at Bell’s and our creative team are designing some brand new pumpkin displays - two of which include some very exciting vehicles never seen before at the patch. Our displays are full of selfie opportunities for all ages - make sure you get that important shot for your social media.”

Bell’s is home to the UK’s largest pumpkin cannon - called ‘Harold’ – which is also set to return this year.

Children can enjoy ride-on tractors, the tiny tots area, a bouncy inflatable pumpkin and potato catapults, as well as the ‘bounce and climb’ section full of hay bales.

Complimentary cheek art will be on offer too, with the Bell’s team painting children’s faces free of charge.

Children and adults can explore the Maize Maze - which this year features a design dedicated to the late HRH Queen Elizabeth II.

The giant pumpkin competition will return this year with growers hoping to win the coveted heaviest pumpkin award trophy.

The spokesperson continued: “2022 sees the addition of a brand new Makers Market - with food, art and craft sellers exhibiting their wares throughout the event. Traders change daily due to availability however expect local spirits, fudge, cakes and bakes and much more in our food tent as well as jewellery, candles, home decor, and a variety of gifts.

“Circus skills are brand new for this year for all to get involved with - expect shows, stilts, unicycles, balloon models and much more.

"Funfair rides also are a new addition to 2022’s lineup, with a carousel, swing boats, chair-o-planes to ride too.

“Foodies will enjoy a variety of food and drink from our catering court - including vegan, vegetarian, dairy free and gluten free options. Undercover areas are dotted throughout the field too to provide cover in the event of inclement weather.

“One of our farming team can also take you on a guided tractor tour (weather dependent) and explain all about the way we grow millions of pumpkins per year commercially and the work that goes in from field to fork.”

The event is dog friendly so people can bring their pooches along.