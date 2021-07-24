Bench unveiled to mark 100 years of Royal British Legion

The unveiling was attended by representatives of several organisations from the town. Picture: John Aron Photography.

The unveiling was attended by representatives of several organisations from the town, including Horncastle Lions, Stanhope Hall, Horncastle War Memorial Centre, Horncastle Walkers are Welcome, as well as Horncastle county councillor William Gray and representatives of Horncastle Town Council, including Councillor Fiona Martin MBE, the Town Mayor, and branch members.

Lincolnshire Royal British Legion county chairman, John Johnson, attended and performed the unveiling of the bench which was then dedicated to the continued work of the Royal British Legion and all those lost in conflicts over the last 100 years, by county padre Canon John Thorold.

Rev Charles Patrick led the prayers.

Following the dedication, members and guests attended a reception at Stanhope Hall.

Julian Millington, branch chairman, said: “It was so good to finally see members able to come together for an event of this type.

“It has been too long since this was possible.

“Hopefully the easing of lockdown will enable the branch to begin meeting again shortly.

“It was important to be able to mark the 100 years by purchasing the bench, which I hope will be enjoyed by many.”

The new bench is situated opposite a tree purchased by the Royal British Legion to mark the wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton, and close to the Korean Veterans’ Memorial.

To continue the celebrations to mark the 100 years, the branch have booked Banovallum Brass for a concert at Stanhope Hall on Friday, October 1, 2021.

Further details will be released over the coming weeks.

County Padre Canon John Thorold. Picture: John Aron Photography.