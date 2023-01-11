Bernice battles the menopause with pole fitness

An inspiring slimmer has revealed how she fought back against the menopause by working weight-loss – and pole fitness – into her life to feel like a new woman.

Bernice Bradley taking part in pole fitness.

After seeing the doctor about her menopause ten years ago at the age of 46, Bernice Bradley was recommended hormone replacement therapy (HRT) to combat the tiredness and hot flushes, which she declined:

"I started going through the menopause it massively took it out of me. My weight piled on, my energy was low and my mood swings were terrible.

“I know it’s early, but I want to let my body go through it naturally, which was really hard as the fatigue was debilitating at times.

Bernice before (right) her weight loss and now (left) enjoying pole fitness.

“Then during lockdown I realised I had actually slept a whole night without my sleep being interrupted within a few weeks I realised that I had come through it, it took 10 hard years.”

That was when Bernice’s daughter convinced her to join Slimming World when the Covid-19 lockdown was lifted, and after losing weight with Slimming World’s Tattershall group, Bernice said she found she had the energy to re-introduce her favourite type of fitness back into her busy routine, pole fitness, which she described as giving her a place to be free:

"I started Pole Fitness 12 years ago after seeing a young woman at Lands' End sit on the flag pole there! I just thought I want to do that!

"I was hooked from my first lesson and have been passionate about it ever since.

“Fast forward eight years, and I have all the energy in the world and feel I am back to enjoying life. Fast forward another year and my confidence is through the roof.

"I have so much more strength and stamina, which is what is needed for my favourite form of Body Magic, pole fitness. A place where I can be free and express myself in a way that I enjoy."

Bernice lost 1st 8lbs her weight with Karen Fereday at the Tattershall evening group, and Bernice said the support of the group was also key to her success:

"I couldn’t have done it without the group and Karen giving me encouragement and support each week.

“The togetherness of our group was what kept me going through the difficult weeks.

"Knowing that food optimising – filling up on what we call ‘free foods’ – can fit into my busy lifestyle, providing me with the high protein foods to keep me full and being from an Italian background, pasta is a must.”

Bernice is now a Target Member at Slimming World, which gives members free lifetime membership.

Karen Fereday, who was caretaking the group at Tattershall at the time, said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to support all the members towards achieving their dreams, Bernice has been a huge inspiration to her fellow group members and myself. It’s what we want each member to do, achieve their dream weight.”

Slimming World groups are available in Tattershall, Horncastle, Woodhall Spa and Coningsby.