Bethany, 5, to climb Mt Snowdon with mum Sarah-Jayne in aid of Naomi's Garden

Sarah-Jayne Walker is the director or Naomi's Garden, which runs education sessions for children and adults with movement disorders across the county, and teach children with conditions such as Cerebral Palsy, Dyspraxia and genetic disorders in Lincolnshire.

The sessions also benefits adults with movement disorders such as Parkinson’s, Multiple Sclerosis, Acquired Brain Injury and Long Covid.

Naomi’s Garden also has opened up sessions for children with ADHD and Autism through our SEND consultancy department.

Naomi’s Garden was set up by Sarah-Jayne in memory of local girl Naomi, who she knew from their childhoods, and had cerebral palsy.

Advertisement

Sarah-Jayne explained: “I was Naomi’s buddy at school, and she would have a lot of help in school as she couldn’t walk or talk, and I thought it would be a wonderful job.

“Even though she was non-verbal, Naomi had this amazing way with people and everyone was drawn to her – she gave everyone a real sense of belonging.”

Naomi sadly died when she was just 11 years old, and Sarah-Jayne decided that Naomi’s name needed to live on, with her family’s blessing:

"I realised that the provision for this sort of help is lacking in Lincolnshire, and decided to set up Naomi’s Garden to help people here,” Sarah-Jayne added.

Advertisement

Currently based in Manby, Naomi’s Garden offers help and support to between 15 and 20 families is currently fundraising towards being able to move into their new building, and needs to raise another £70,000 to finish off the work.

In a bid to raise more money, Sarah-Jayne’s daughter Bethany, five, will be climbing Mt Snowden in October half term, as during the summer holidays, Bethany accompanied her mum to some of the sessions and saw first hand what Naomi’s Garden offers to the community and wanted to do her bit too.

When asked why she wanted to climb a mountain, Bethany said," I want to climb a mountain for those who can't climb theirs yet".

Bethany is currently training hard to take on the mountain.

Advertisement