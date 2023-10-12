Better roads are coming to Ingoldmells, with resurfacing works set to start at the end of the month.

Lincolnshire County Council has announced the big improvement for Ingoldmells Road, Hides Lane and Ashington End, stating the works will ‘greatly increase the lifespan; of the roads’.

The works will begin on Monday, October 30, and have a planned end date of Friday. November 24, subject to suitable weather. There are no weekend works planned and the hours on site will be from 7.30am to 5pm each day.

A road closure will be in place throughout the works with a diversion route in place via Youngers Lane, Everingtons Lane, Church Lane, Mill Lane, Mill Road, Ingoldmells Road and vice versa.

Karen Cassar added: “We are improving the roads with a programme of works costing in excess of £500,000. This work which will be a benefit for road users across the entire area.”