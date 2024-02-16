Watch more of our videos on Shots!

East Lindsey District Council has confirmed there is no opportunity to reopen the former toilet bock at South Parade as it has been repurposed after enquiries were made by Skegness Town Council.

The issue was first raised in a motion put forward by Coun Paul Collins in October last year.

According to Coun Collins, the problem started when the entrance to the main central car park was moved from Tower Esplanade, where there are public toilets nearby, to the southern end of the seafront.

There is to be better signage to direct visitors to toilets after concern was raised there are not enough facilities in Skegness.

The public conveniences at that end of town were closed by East Lindsey District Council (ELDC) after claims the facility was being used for illicit activities and several incidents of vandalism, costing thousands of pounds.

However, over the summer councillors received several complaints about the inconvenience this has caused – resulting in the agenda motion calling for the South Parade toilets to be re-opened.

“Due to the changes made to the entrance of the main car park, toilets on South Parade are needed more than ever,” the motion said.

"Residents on South Parade have been allowing visitors in need to use the toilets in their homes.

"Visitors have been using public areas in the South Parade to defecate and remove sanitary products and nappies.

"This is damaging Skegness as a visitor destination.”

In spite of these concerns, ELDC has now pointed out the public toilet facilities at the Festival Car Park are “only 200 metres or so from Princes Parade”. “However, the Council will look at the signage at the entrance to the car park to ensure that it is clear to car park users where the closest public toilet facilities are located," ELDC said.

The response failed to impress councillors. Coun Mark Anderson said other resorts were “decades ahead” of Skegness in providing facilities.

He commented: “Visitors who arrive in to Skegness after a long journey are having to queue for toilets because there are not enough facilities.