'Bewitching' fundraiser for Wild Things in need raises hundreds

The team at Flange & Prong, from left: Tessa Lowe, Nik Taylor, Carrie May Mellor, Helen Nagle, Shelley Mayes, Vicky Malam, Chris Byrne, Amber Marie, Lynette Epton and Lucinda Gaunt.

Witchcraft and spiritual shop Flange & Prong, in Horncastle’s West Street, held a fundraising summer fair on Saturday June 18 to raise funds for Wild Things Rescue, an animal rescue charity.

The fair had stalls from many local businesses including Reflexology Lincolnshire, Knotwork Massage Therapy and Aura Cloud, offering visitors Indian Head Massages and other treatments.

Overall, the event raised £250 for Wild Things, who are having a very busy time at present with the launch of their animal hospital in Langrick.

An Indian head massage.

Shelley Mayes of Flange & Prong said: “We’re amazed at how well it went, our therapists donated part of their fee and it was a brilliant day.”

Wild Things has seen a huge influx of animals being admitted, including hedgehogs, crows, rooks, pigeons and even birds of prey.

Founder Lucy Steele said: “It’s really hectic at the moment, we took in 148 animals in June and we’re currently full, so we’ve had to close for new admissions for now.

"The money Flange & Prong raised was so helpful, we’ve managed to buy two weeks worth of food for the animals which is brilliant.”

The Wild Things fundraiser at Flange & Prong.

Donations of towels, newspaper, bird seed, dog food and monetary donations are welcome to keep their animals fed and warm.

If our readers are able to help Wild Things, contact the their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WildlifeInLincolnshireandDistrict/ to find the nearest drop-off point.

Vicky Myland receives a glitter tattoo from Amber Frettingham.