Bid made to convert 18th century listed building in Boston into apartments

The site of the proposed development in Wide Bargate, Boston.

The bid has been made by Crowland and Wolf Holdings LLP in relation to 22 Wide Bargate.

The building is Grade II listed with Historic England, meaning it is classed as ‘of special interest’.

It was built in 1795 for Samuel Tunnard as an office wing for his adjacent house – the former home of the Trustee Savings Bank, what is today Prezzo – and extended about 1960.

Most recently, it was used by TNS Financial Services.

The application seeks to create four apartments in the building – two one-bedroom units on the ground floor and two two-bedroom units on the first floor.