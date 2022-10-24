Bid made to convert 18th century listed building in Boston into apartments
Plans have been submitted to convert an historic building in Boston town centre into apartments.
The bid has been made by Crowland and Wolf Holdings LLP in relation to 22 Wide Bargate.
The building is Grade II listed with Historic England, meaning it is classed as ‘of special interest’.
It was built in 1795 for Samuel Tunnard as an office wing for his adjacent house – the former home of the Trustee Savings Bank, what is today Prezzo – and extended about 1960.
Most recently, it was used by TNS Financial Services.
The application seeks to create four apartments in the building – two one-bedroom units on the ground floor and two two-bedroom units on the first floor.
In a supporting statement submitted to the council, agents Chris Lilley Architectural Services say ‘it is considered that there will be no detrimental harm created by this proposal’.