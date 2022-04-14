Bid made to turn former church in Boston into holiday lets

One of the documents submitted to Boston Borough Council.

Boston Borough Council has received a planned application to change the use of the Restore Church, in Station Street, into holiday accommodation and carry out associated building works at the site.

Plans submitted as part of the application show the church hall being divided into a pair of two-bedroom lets, spread over two floors. Beside these, where there is currently a kitchen, two rooms, and toilets, two one-bedroom lets would be built, again over two floors. Access to all would be from Tower Street.

It follows an application in 2019 to turn the building into two residential dwellings and create two more on the same plot following the demolition of the annexe. This was later withdrawn.